NFL legend doesn't mince words about Buffalo Bills RB James Cook
As the NFL turns to free agency and the draft, with teams sorting out their potential roster and salary cap situation, another big piece of the puzzle is contract extensions for over-performing players on their rookie deals. Enter Buffalo running back, James Cook.
After an excellent season, one that saw Cook pile up over 1200 yards of offense and 18 touchdowns, and go to his second straight Pro Bowl, the third year player surprised fans and the Bills alike when he took to social media to set his asking price on an extension.
One man who certainly understands the importance of the running back position -- and has been outspoken on its value -- is former Rams Super Bowl Champ and MVP, Marshall Faulk. Faulk made an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Friday and was asked, point blank, "If you're the Bills, do you pay [Cook]?"
"You're damn right." Faulk said,"I don't see how not... this young man is special. What he's able to do and I didn't know that he had the ability to run inside, behind his pads, with the power he displayed in playoff football caliber games. I was just impressed with him...the intelligence, understanding the game -- it's next level. Next level."
For the past several years, the value of running backs in the NFL has seemed to be on the decline. This past season, however, definitely turned that perception around with the high-profile success of Saquon Barkley and other big-time backs such as the Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs and Rams' Kyren Williams -- all on the heels of the 49er's Christian McCaffrey's massive 2023 season and payday.
While Cooks' rookie deal has him making $5,265,000 in 2025, his value according to Spotrac is closer to $10.2 million per year. Bills GM Brandon Beane has some tough decisions ahead as the organization looks to fill a few roster holes this offseason in hopes of finally advancing to the Super Bowl. If it were up to Faulk, the first thing Beane should do is pay Cook.