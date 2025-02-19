NFL cap expert recommends contract terms for Bills' Cook to end contract drama
By all metrics, James Cook went off in 2024. Trusted as a three-down back in Joe Brady's"everybody eats" offense, Cook racked up 1,267 yards from scrimmage and a conference-leading 18 touchdowns -- a performance that sent him to the Pro Bowl for the second straight season.
Taken in the 2nd round of the 2022 draft, this season was Cook's third on his four year rookie deal, so it makes complete sense to be evaluating a contract extension given his performance. It didn't take long, however, for that process to turn contentious, with Cook making an unofficial demand for $15 million per year in a comment on a social media post.
RELATED: Bills Pro Bowl RB James Cook hints at range of salary he expects in contract extension
This was followed up with Cook 'scrubbing' most things Bills from his Instagram account, a move that felt a bit premature and could cause a bit of tension between he and the Bills organization.
One person who feels the Bills need to make a move to keep Cook now is contract expert Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac. Ginnitti notes, "The Bills have around 8 players eligible & worthy of a contract extension this winter, but Cook might become the most sensible priority...paying above-average running backs as early as possible seems to be the best path forward based on age/shelf life."
RELATED: Free agent RB targets for Bills amid James Cook drama
RELATED: Former Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook gives pointed advice to Bills about James Cook's contract extension
Ginnitti and Spotrac's comps for the Cook extension include Green Bay Packer RB Josh Jacobs and the current NFL rushing leader and Super Bowl champ, Saquon Barkley. All of this nets out to a potential four year extension worth around $41 million. While that's a good chunk shy of Cook's initial idea of $15 million perhaps the Bills general manager, Brandon Beane, will open up talks with the Cook camp early, giving them a chance to meet in the middle to keep Cook's Pro Bowl production in Buffalo.