WATCH: Bills LB Joe Andreessen receives emotional messages after making 53-man roster
Joe Andreessen’s journey to the Buffalo Bills’ 53-man roster was clichéd to the point that it’d make for an entirely predictable movie, but what makes it so endearing is the fact that it actually happened. Few scouting experts had the undersized linebacker from the University at Buffalo on their radar during the leadup to the 2024 NFL Draft, but that didn’t discourage the 24-year-old; the Depew, NY native tried out for his hometown Bills after the draft, not only making the roster after the team’s minicamp, but earning a spot on their initial 53-man unit of the 2024 campaign after consistently flashing throughout the preseason.
There are heartwarming stories across the entire NFL, but few are more unbelievable and emotionally moving than that of a hometown kid overcoming adversity and carving out a spot on his boyhood team’s roster. He’s justifiably become a fan favorite amongst the Buffalo faithful over the past few weeks, with the fanbase almost universally celebrating his inclusion on the initial 53-man unit.
He’s become a popular story around the NFL thanks to just how unique his story is, and the Bills' social media team has commemorated the moment by posting a YouTube video documenting Andreessen reacting to congratulatory videos from people who have helped him along his journey. The video sees the defender watch messages from members of his family and past coaches, with former Buffalo quarterback Jim Kelly even making an appearance.
You can watch the full video below:
Andreessen will look to build off the momentum he’s built throughout the summer by making an impact come the regular season. The Bills kick off their 2024 slate against the Arizona Cardinals on September 8.
