Bills officially add former first-round pick DB to practice squad
The Buffalo Bills have officially signed safety Lewis Cine to their practice squad. The signing was first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on Thursday morning.
The team's practice squad is now full at 17 players. Buffalo did not have to make a corresponding subtraction, as practice squad defensive end Kingsley Jonathan technically qualifies as an international player and, thus, occupies a special exemption spot.
A recent first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, Cine was a sought-after target after being released by the Vikes earlier this week as part of their cut down to 53 players. He had initially agreed to join the New York Jets' practice squad but, per Gang Green general manager Joe Douglas, ultimately had a “change of heart;” he’s still joining the AFC East, but his destination is just a few hundred miles away.
Cine was selected by Minnesota with the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after winning a National Championship with the Georgia Bulldogs, earning National Championship Game Defensive MVP honors in his team’s win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. He tallied 145 tackles, 14 pass deflections, and three interceptions throughout his three-year collegiate career, playing a crucial role on a Georgia defense that produced several top-tier prospects.
Cine never quite got his feet under him in Minneapolis, appearing in just 10 games and recording one tackle in two years. His NFL career hasn’t gotten off to the start he expected or hoped for, but there’s reason to believe that, with proper coaching, he could develop into a starting-caliber player; the athletic safety (9.92 relative athletic score) now has the opportunity to learn from a Buffalo coaching staff that has a demonstrated history of effectively developing and getting the most absolute most out of defensive backs.
The 24-year-old is only on the practice squad, for now, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him potentially work his way into a safety competition that, for all intents and purposes, is still ongoing. The Bills entered their 2024 training camp with a three-way competition to see who would line up alongside Taylor Rapp this fall; the battle’s competitors—Damar Hamlin, Cole Bishop, and Mike Edwards—all suffered injuries and missed time throughout the summer, and though all may be available for Week 1, none of these players have secured a firm grasp on the starting role. Cine coming in and factoring into the battle isn’t a guarantee, but it’s not an egregious suggestion, either.
