Bills add intriguing return specialist to practice squad
The Buffalo Bills have officially signed wide receiver/special teams returner Jalen Virgil to their practice squad. The addition was first reported by several NFL insiders on Wednesday afternoon.
The Bills released wide receiver Deon Cain from their practice squad in a corresponding roster move. Cain was a late-summer addition, catching three passes for 28 yards in two preseason appearances.
Virgil signed with the Denver Broncos after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, this after a five-year stint at Appalachian State in which he caught 98 passes for 1,436 yards and 11 scores. He was a dynamic kick returner throughout his time in Boone, returning 37 kicks for 1,142 yards and three touchdowns.
Virgil got onto the field in nine games as a rookie, flashing his 4.40 40-yard dash speed as he caught two passes for 75 yards and one score. He also returned one kick for 21 yards; he spent his entire sophomore year on Denver’s injured reserve list.
Denver Gazette writer Chris Tomasson reported on Tuesday that the Broncos wanted to sign Virgil to their practice squad after releasing him as part of their cut down to 53 players, but the 26-year-old instead opted to sign with the Bills, as he feels as though there’s an easier path to the active roster. Buffalo kept just five wideouts on its initial 53-man unit; he joins K.J. Hamler and Tyrell Shavers as wideouts on the team’s practice squad.
Virgil also has a potential path to the 53-man roster as a special teams returner. The role currently figures to be filled by cornerback Brandon Codrington, whom the Bills acquired from the New York Jets on Tuesday; should the 23-year-old experience early growing pains, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Buffalo attempt to see what it has in Virgil as a returner.
