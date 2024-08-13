OC Joe Brady has been 'a fan' of new Bills QB since 'high school'
The Buffalo Bills were forced to add another body to their quarterback room this week in the wake of Shane Buechele's neck injury; the third-string signal-caller picked up his ailment during the team’s preseason loss to the Chicago Bears, and the injury, per head coach Sean McDermott, is set to keep the passer sidelined for “an extended period of time.” In need of a quarterback to soak up reps over the final two preseason contests, the Bills signed Ben DiNucci, a former Dallas Cowboys folk hero with three NFL appearances under his belt.
It wasn’t his stint in Jerryworld that served as Buffalo offensive coordinator Joe Brady’s first introduction to DiNucci, however; the Bills’ offensive play-caller has known of the quarterback since his high school days, telling reporters during his Tuesday press conference that he’s long liked DiNucci’s game.
“I remember Ben going back to when he was coming out of high school,” Brady said. “Pine-Richland, so he’s going back to Pittsburgh. I’ve obviously known him from his career when he ended up at James Madison, beating down at William & Mary. I’ve known of him all the way back to high school, always been a fan of his game.”
As Brady alluded to, DiNucci was once an immensely productive FCS quarterback, transferring to James Madison University after a three-year stint with the Pittsburgh Panthers (JMU has since ascended to the FBS level). DiNucci led the Monarchs to an NCAA FCS National Championship game appearance in 2019, losing to Trey Lance and the North Dakota State Bison; an alumnus of William & Mary, Brady watched DiNucci trounce his alma mater in both the 2018 and 2019 campaigns.
DiNucci was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cowboys, passing for 219 yards in three appearances throughout his stint in Dallas. He was released ahead of the 2022 campaign and ultimately wound up with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons, leading the league in passing in his sole season. He spent the 2023 NFL season on the Denver Broncos practice squad and was waived this past May.
Though Brady is a noted fan of his game, DiNucci likely doesn’t project as a realistic roster candidate in Buffalo; he was signed to prevent starter Josh Allen and backup Mitchell Trubisky from taking unnecessary hits over the next two preseason contests. He could, however, carve out a spot as the team’s practice squad arm should he impress.
