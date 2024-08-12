Bills HC Sean McDermott lists traits he ‘loves’ about rookie DE
He didn’t significantly impact the box score or stat sheet, but he left an impression on his head coach, which is ultimately all that a rookie making their NFL preseason debut can hope to do.
Buffalo Bills rookie defensive end Javon Solomon tallied two tackles on 21 defensive snaps in the team’s preseason opener, not recording any quarterback pressures, per PFF, but making an impact against the run to the tune of two stops. Head coach Sean McDermott was encouraged by what he saw from the recent fifth-round pick, offering praise during his Monday press conference.
“He’s a physical guy,” Solomon said. “He’s a physical player, I think the biggest thing with Solly is that he, adjusting one’s game at the defensive end position to the NFL takes some time. When you’re coming from a program that’s a good program, and they’ve had success, the level of talent he’s facing at this level is different.
“Learning the game and learning how to adjust one’s game and the techniques that come with it takes some time. But I love his aggressiveness, I love his physicality. He’s one of the first ones in the building every day, so there are some things we can work with there.”
McDermott’s mention of Solomon’s physicality is substantive given that he’s oft-noted that he wasn’t overly pleased with the aggressiveness the general team displayed in their preseason opener, suggesting that he was satisfied with the physicality, at times, but that the team overall did not play up to its standard.
The coach’s comments are just the latest bit of praise uttered about Solomon, who led the nation in sacks at Troy last year with an astounding 16.0. Veteran pass-rusher A.J. Epenesa was complimentary of the rookie earlier this month, stating that he was growing more “confident” and that he was a “sponge” of information and advice.
Solomon’s strength and athleticism have never been questioned, but his size could be perceived as a concern for some; at 6-foot-1, 250 pounds, he’s not a towering physical presence, which prompted many prognosticators to question his feasibility as an every-down lineman at the professional level. The rookie has faced questions about his size throughout his entire career, recently speaking to The Batavia Daily News’ Alex Brasky about how he’s overcome this perceived deficiency.
“I think that’s the kind of thing that gets misconstrued all the time is that football is all about height and your weight and your size,” Solomon said. “I think football is about football. It’s about athleticism and what you do when nobody is watching to make yourself better. That’s something I take pride in, that’s something I was always willing to do, because I knew I didn’t have what everybody thought everybody needs.”
As a fifth-round pick, Solomon’s roster status was never really in question, but McDermott’s praise about the rookie and suggestion that “there are some things [the team] can work with” all but confirm his security. He’ll have another opportunity to make an impact on Buffalo’s brass in the team’s Week 2 preseason clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers this Saturday.
