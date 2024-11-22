Five injured players who will make Bills even better after bye week
Theoretically, the Buffalo Bills should only become stronger following their bye week.
The Bills, who were able to defeat the previously-unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs despite missing multiple key pieces, could welcome up to five regular contributors back into the rotation in Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers.
In the 30-21 triumph over the back-to-back Super Bowl champions, undrafted backup Ryan Van Demark started at right tackle in place of the injured Spencer Brown. With the offense missing its second and third-leading receivers, Curtis Samuel stepped up into a feature role and produced season highs.
Although his partner in crime Matt Milano has been absent, linebacker Terrel Bernard turned in an award-winning performance that landed him AFC Defensive Player of the Week plaudits. One would think Milano's presence will give Bernard another boost during what has been an All-Pro campaign.
The Bills are 9-2 and one game behind the Chiefs for the AFC No. 1 seed, and they've done it with multiple key performers on the shelf. If they've been this good already, they can be even better at full health.
Headlined by Milano and Brown, here are five players poised to return right in time for the stretch run.
RT Spencer Brown
Brown suffered a low-ankle sprain in the Week 10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. It appears as if the Bills held him out of the Kansas City game as a precaution ensuring he would return after the bye week. He was officially listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis.
DT DeWayne Carter
The third-round rookie looked ready to break out prior to landing on Injured Reserve due to a wrist injury suffered against the Tennessee Titans on October 20. Carter totaled four tackles-for-loss over his four most-recent appearances. The explosive two-way player is now eligible to come off IR although his 21-day activation window has not officially opened.
WR Keon Coleman
Coleman suffered a wrist injury from Jordan Poyer's penalized hit that extended the game-winning drive against the Miami Dolphins on November 3. He was a non-participant the entire week leading up to the Chiefs game, but his return is likely imminent considering Buffalo opted to not place the rookie on IR. His big-play ability will add another threat on offense. He was averaging 19.0 yards per catch through his first nine games.
TE Dalton Kincaid
The sure-handed tight end banged up his knee after making two receptions for 24 yards during the November 10 win in Indianapolis. Kincaid did not practice in Week 11, but an ESPN report has confirmed that his absence won't be long term.
LB Matt Milano
Out since the preseason, Milano has been traveling with the team and seemingly champing at the bit to get back onto the field. The Bills have opened the linebacker's 21-day window and he was a limited practice participant during Chiefs' week.
