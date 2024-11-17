DT Jordan Phillips fined for doing exactly what he was re-signed for in Bills return
The circumstances that led to the Buffalo Bills re-signing veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips in early November made a reunion seem only natural. Buffalo’s interior defensive line had been struggling through the first nine weeks of the 2024 campaign, with the defense allowing a concerning 4.8 yards per carry while its defensive tackles had combined for just three sacks. With key rotational contributor DeWayne Carter stuck on injured reserve and Phillips available after his release from the Dallas Cowboys, it made sense that the sides would be mutually interested in the commencement of the defender’s third stint in Orchard Park.
And while the 32-year-old’s impact can turn up on the stat sheet in the way of sacks, run stops, and tackles for loss, it’s the edge that he brings that’s perhaps among his most valuable contributions to a team. He’s, for lack of a better term, a tone-setter; he’s not afraid to talk to opponents and get both in their heads and under their skin, making them play with a bit of extra emotion. This can sometimes result in Phillips himself getting a bit impassioned and taking an ill-timed penalty, but Bufflao’s brass demonstrably likes his spirit; the defender summarized it best after re-signing with the club, telling reporters “I’m an acquired taste, and they like my taste.”
Phillips put his brand of football on full display in his Week 10 Bills return, recording two tackles and a quarterback hit in Buffalo’s win over the Indianapolis Colts. His perhaps most significant impact, however, again came in the form of getting in the opposition’s head, as he jawed at Colts defender Zaire Franklin from the sideline after Indianapolis allowed a 44-yard Mack Hollins reception in the second quarter. The completion moved the Bills into field goal range and allowed them to add three points before halftime, carrying a 20-13 lead into the break.
The NFL seemingly didn’t like Phillips’ sideline conduct, as it fined him $6,722 for his second-quarter conversation with Franklin. While fines are never ideal (particularly not for those who receive them), it’s this type of energy that Phillips was re-signed to provide; his behavior didn’t have any tangible impact on the game, as he wasn’t penalized, but he helped in the setting of an on-field tone. He even carried his chatter with the Colts defender onto social media after the game, posting an image of Franklin with the caption “BELT TO…” well, you get the idea.
Phillips wasn’t the only Buffalo player to be fined for on-field extracurriculars last Sunday, as offensive tackle Spencer Brown received a roughly $12,000 fee after getting in the face of Colts defensive back Nick Cross in the second quarter. Cross took Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen down late after the signal-caller crossed the plain for a rushing touchdown, with the offensive lineman both flagged (a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty) and fined for sticking up for his signal-caller.
Though no one wants to make a habit out of stacking finable offenses, the Bills, again, likely won’t take too much issue with Phillips’ Week 10 conduct, as it’s part of what they like about the veteran. Assuming the defender is able to rein in his emotions and refrain from in-game penalties, Buffalo will likely continue to place Phillips in positions to make an impact.
