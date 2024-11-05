Bills look set to bring back familiar DT after release from Cowboys
The Buffalo Bills look set to sign veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips in what will be his third stint with the club. The 32-year-old was released by the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday afternoon, taking to Instagram to post photos of himself in a Bills uniform before news of his departure from Arlington even broke to insinuate that he's re-signing with Buffalo.
A former second-round pick of the Miami Dolphins, Phillips was first claimed off waivers by Buffalo early in the 2018 season. He would stay with the Bills throughout the 2019 season and consistently flashed, particularly impressing with his breakout 9.5 sack 2019 campaign. His stellar play that season landed him a three-year, $30 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals in the subsequent spring; he recorded just five sacks for the NFC West club over two seasons before being released in March of 2022.
Eager to again prove himself with a team he was comfortable with, Phillips re-signed with Buffalo after his Arizona release, recording 35 tackles and four sacks throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He spent part of the 2024 offseason with the New York Giants before being traded to the Cowboys, where he underwhelmed to the tune of one tackle in two regular season appearances.
It makes sense that Phillips is set to link up with the Bills for a third go-around, as he has demonstrably thrived in a Sean McDermott defense in the past. Buffalo could also use help in the middle of the defensive line against both the run and the pass, as the defense is allowing a concerning 4.8 yards per carry to opposing running backs through nine games while the team’s defensive tackles have combined for just three sacks. Phillips will be a bigger boost to the pass rush than he will to the run defense, but regardless, the addition of a veteran who is familiar with the scheme should be welcomed.
The Bills are also dealing with injuries at the position, as rookie DeWayne Carter is set to miss at least the next three games with a wrist injury. How much Phillips will contribute remains to be seen, but it shouldn't take much to get him back into the swing of things.
