Bills QB Josh Allen earns individual accolade after stellar Week 3 outing vs. Jaguars
It’s a hattrick of individual player honors for the Buffalo Bills to kick off the 2024 season, as quarterback Josh Allen has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his stellar performance in the team’s Week 3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Allen was nothing short of phenomenal in the win, completing 23 of 30 passing attempts for 263 yards and four touchdowns, all of which came in the first half. He also picked up 44 yards on the ground in the 47-10 win, looking surgical in a game in which his NFL MVP odds skyrocketed in real-time. This is the 13th time that Allen has been named Player of the Week since his 2018 rookie season, per Bills PR, which is the most in the NFL over that stretch.
Though Week 3 was Allen’s best outing of the young season thus far, he’s looked incredibly strong to start the campaign, as he’s thrown for 634 yards, seven touchdowns, and zero interceptions through three games. He’s second to only Minnesota Vikings signal-caller Sam Darnold in passing scores (eight), but the Buffalo passer currently leads the league in total scores with nine.
This is the third consecutive week in which the Bills have had a player earn either AFC Offensive or Defensive Player of the Week honors; defensive end Greg Rousseau won AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 1 after his three-sack outing against the Arizona Cardinals while James Cook was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 2 after scoring three touchdowns against the Miami Dolphins. Another Buffalo player will look to earn the honor in the team’s Week 4 Sunday Night Football clash with the Baltimore Ravens; kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —