Bills DE Von Miller's emotional reaction to tying legendary LB on all-time sack list
It was a euphoric and generally emotional night in Orchard Park as the Buffalo Bills rolled over the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 3 Monday Night Football clash, with several players achieving career firsts and accomplishments as they contributed to the team’s commanding 47-10 victory. Among the Buffalo players who accomplished an individual feat in the win was veteran pass-rusher Von Miller, whose fourth-quarter sack moved him into 17th on the NFL’s all-time sack list with 126.5 career quarterback takedowns.
The NFL’s active-all-time sack leader is now tied with Pro Football Hall of Fame pass-rusher Derrick Thomas on the list, a particularly emotional placement for Miller given that he’s long idolized the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He spoke about ascending the NFL record books following Monday’s win, taking pride in now being ranked alongside one of his favorite defenders of all time.
Related: Bills HC explains WR Keon Coleman's surprising first-quarter absence vs. Jaguars
“Derrick Thomas, he’s been my idol since before I came into the league,” Miller said. “Coach [Joe] Kines, he was at Alabama with Cornelius Bennett and Derrick Thomas, and when he came to Texas A&M, he had said that I reminded him of Derrick Thomas, and I’ve been a fan of Derrick Thomas ever since.
“That’s why I wore No. 58 in Denver. I’ve got all the love and respect for Derrick Thomas and his legacy and his career. It’s a huge accomplishment, I’m not going to sit here and act like it’s not. It’s a huge accomplishment to be able to tie him, for sure, but we’re still going. We’re still going.”
Miller now has three sacks through the first three games of the 2024 campaign, this after an injury-impacted 2023 season in which he recorded zero sacks and just three tackles. He’s largely been used in a rotational role this year, something that’s allowed him to show flashes of his former self as he’s provided juice off the sideline; he’s currently on pace for 17 sacks on the year, which (while more than likely a pipe dream) would be the defensive end’s first double-digit sack season since 2018.
Head coach Sean McDermott spoke about Miller tying Thomas in all-time sacks after the win, praising the veteran on a great career thus far.
“Von Miller, tying Derrick Thomas for, I think it’s 17th on the all-time sack list,” McDermott said. “What an impressive accomplishment. Just incredible.”
Miller getting to 17—or even double-digit—sacks this season is a tall task, but neither is out of the question given his early production and role. The top 10 in all-time sacks is firmly within his sights, as he needs 137.5 career sacks (11 more) to tie Richard Dent and John Randle for 10th all-time. He’ll look to work his way even further up the list as the season progresses.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —