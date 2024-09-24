5 stats you'll want to know from Bills' dominant 47-10 win over Jaguars
The Buffalo Bills defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 47-10 at Highmark Stadium in their Week 3 Monday Night Football matchup. The win moves Buffalo to 3-0 on the year, just one of three AFC teams to remain unblemished on the young campaign; here are five incredible stats from the victory.
Don't Doubt Damar
Normally an interception wouldn't make this list, but an indelible memory from Monday's win will be Damar Hamlin's first career interception. Not only has he fully recovered from his cardiac arrest in the 2022 season to earn a spot as a Bills' starter, but he is playing well, and his first career pick was a nice jewel in that crown. For him to do it on Monday Night Football -- it was a Monday Night game where he suffered cardiac arrest -- was just the cherry on top.
Brown Out
Right tackle Spencer Brown has not allowed a pressure on Josh Allen on any of his 35 pass-blocking snaps. To go further, Brown is the only offensive lineman league-wide with at least 25 pass-blocking snaps and zero pressures allowed, per Next Gen Stats. Let's peel back more layers: Brown ranks 19th among all offensive linemen with an 81 grade, per Pro Football Focus. You want more? He is currently eighth in the NFL in pass block win rate, per ESPN.
Everyone Eats
I know this is becoming a weekly storyline, but the numbers are simply crazy. Ten different players caught a pass in the 47-10 win; what makes that more impressive is that Allen "only" had 23 completions. That means one in every 2.3 completions went to a different target. If you think that is impressive, six different Bills players scored a touchdown. James Cook and Ray Davis ran for scores while Khalil Shakir, Dalton Kincaid, Keon Coleman, and Ty Johnson all caught a touchdown from Allen.
Lock Down
The Bills have a pair of legit No. 1 corners in Rasul Douglas and Christian Benford. For this, we will focus on Benford. The former sixth-round pick has allowed 26 yards on 13 targets this season. Of those 13 targets, he's allowed five receptions for 5.2 yards per catch. That 5.2 yards per reception is the second-best in the NFL. The 26 yards allowed are also the second-best among corners to play 50% of their team's snaps. His 38.5% of receptions allowed drops all the way down to the fourth-best in the league.
I'm Sorry, Mr. Jackson
I enjoy the banter back-and-forth about who is the better quarterback, Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson? Jackson will most likely finish with more career rushing yards, but that's the only counting stat he will clear Allen on, and last night was more proof. The Wyoming product had four touchdown passes in the first half and could have piled on if Sean McDermott wanted to, but that's not the fun part of this stat. Allen's four touchdown passes in two quarters are more than Lamar Jackson (three) has all season. Both are amazing players and two of the league's most fun to watch, but one is better despite the weird voting from those with an MVP ballot.
