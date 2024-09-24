Josh Allen reacts to praise from LeBron James, wants him to join Bills’ offense
Those who tuned into the Buffalo Bills’ Week 3 Monday Night Football clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars certainly got their money's worth, as quarterback Josh Allen was nothing short of incredible in his team’s dominant 47-10 win. The signal-caller completed 77% of his passes for 263 yards and four scores, connecting with ten different pass-catchers throughout the contest as he effectively attacked all levels of the field.
He was simply stellar, with both local and national fans and pundits expressing praise for his performance from the opening kickoff onward. Betting markets even reacted to his unbelievable outing in real time, as he became the betting favorite to win this year’s NFL MVP Award at BetMGM midway through the clash.
Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James was among those who reacted to Allen’s performance on social media, tweeting “I really like watching Josh Allen play football!” midway through the first half. The post, which could perhaps best be described as a concise encapsulation of the Buffalo faithful’s shared mindset since 2018, expectedly went viral, with the Bills’ passer even being asked about it following his team’s win. He was pleased to hear the praise, even stating that he’s been wearing the four-time NBA Champion’s cleats in practice.
“That’s pretty cool,” Allen said. “I’ve been wearing LeBron’s cleats, the Fruity Pebbles, at practice for that reason. I’m a big fan of his, and coming from him, one of the greatest, if not the greatest, NBA basketball player of all time, it’s pretty cool.”
This isn’t the first time that the face of the NBA has expressed support of Allen, as he came the quarterback’s defense in August after an anonymous ESPN poll of 103 NFL players concluded that Allen was the league’s most overrated signal-caller. James commented “I GUARANTEE he’s at the top of the scouting report before playing Buffalo offensively” on an Instagram post, being one of several figures from across the sports world to come to Allen's aid after the poll.
Though James was crowned as a future NBA superstar while he was still enrolled at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, he was also quite productive on the football field, earning looks from several prestigious programs as his head coach compared him to Randy Moss. James was always viewed as the sport of basketball’s prince who was promised, and thus, he hung up his helmet quite early in his high school tenure; that said, Allen is open to the idea of James again donning a pair of cleats and joining the Buffalo offense as a tight end.
“We could throw him a few fades,” Allen joked in his postgame media availability. “I’d love that.”
The Bills’ ‘everyone eats’ offense has been quite productive through three games this year, with six different players reaching paydirt on Monday alone; there’s no reason why James couldn’t feast in Buffalo’s offense with Allen throwing him the rock. Jokes aside, Allen has found immense early success with his reworked weapons corps, and it looks as though the 20-time NBA All-Star is set to continue enjoying his play from afar.
