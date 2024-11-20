Former NFL lineman says Bills QB Josh Allen is ‘playing the best he ever has’
Josh Allen would have to be playing some pretty special football in order for it to be regarded as ‘the best of his career.’
The Buffalo Bills’ quarterback is the only player in NFL history to total over 40 touchdowns in four consecutive seasons. He’s earned league MVP votes in three of the last four campaigns. He’s almost universally regarded as the, at worst, second-best quarterback in all of football. He’s objectively a special player who has constructed incredible stretches throughout his now seven-year career.
And yet, one could reasonably argue that Allen is playing the best football of his professional career at this moment.
He’s coming off a Week 11 outing that may ultimately be looked back upon as the definitive game of not only his season, but of his NFL MVP résumé. All eyes were on Orchard Park for Buffalo’s bout with the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, with national fans actively looking forward to seeing which otherworldly signal-caller—Allen or Patrick Mahomes—would lead their team to victory; it would ultimately be the Bills’ franchise centerpiece, who iced the game with a late 26-yard touchdown run that not only put the first blemish on Kansas City’s 2024 résumé, but propelled him back to the forefront of the MVP conversation.
Allen, with his 64% completion percentage and 23-to-7 total touchdown-to-turnover ratio through 10 games, is playing as well as any quarterback in football. This sentiment has been reflected by former NFL offensive lineman A.Q. Shipley, who stated that the quarterback has “big MVP energy” and that the Bills beat the Chiefs because of him during his Wednesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. You can watch his breakdown of Allen’s performance below.
Shipley went on to assert that Allen is playing the best football of his life, noting the fact that he’s mitigated his turnovers to a career-low clip.
“He’s playing the best he ever has," Shipley said. "He really is. His touchdown-to-interception ratio, way better than it’s ever been. I mean, he’s normally gun-slinging it like Jordan Love, 11 and 11. It’s like, he’s playing unbelievable.”
Allen will need to close the 2024 campaign out strong in order for it to culminate with his first NFL MVP Award, but at this juncture, the ball is firmly in his court. He’ll look to build on his momentum when Buffalo next takes the field for its Week 13 clash with the San Francisco 49ers.
