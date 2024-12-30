Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen breaks major record held by Russell Wilson
The Buffalo Bills came into their Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets and completely took care of business. They left no doubt that they were the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture and locked up that seed with a dominant 40-14 win over Aaron Rodgers and company.
On both sides of the football, the Bills played a strong game. Josh Allen accounted for three total touchdowns and the defense intercepted Rodgers twice and shut down the Jets' offense.
Moving to 13-3 after the win, Buffalo now has an opportunity to give some players rest in the season finale against the New England Patriots in Week 18.
Allen also ended up breaking a major NFL record previously held by Russell Wilson with the win.
As shared by Buffalo Bills PR on X, Allen surpassed Wilson for the most regular season wins by a quarterback in their first seven seasons. Wilson's record was 75 and now Allen has 76 wins.
Throughout the 2024 season, Allen has been breaking or tying quite a few records. In this week's game, he even tied the franchise record for most rushing touchdowns. Thurman Thomas has held that record for years.
Due to his strong season, Allen is currently still viewed by most as the favorite to win the NFL MVP award. Lamar Jackson is giving him a run for his money, but Allen still seems to be the popular pick.
In 16 games, Allen has completed 63.6 percent of his pass attempts for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has also racked up 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
At just 28 years old, the superstar quarterback has plenty of top-notch football ahead of him. He is showing no signs of slowing down and is playing his best football this season.
While the individual numbers and records are great, Allen is solely focused on winning a Super Bowl. That is literally all that he wants out of the 2024 campaign.
Hopefully, behind his leadership and stellar play, the Bills will be able to accomplish that goal. They are certainly one of the top contenders to do so entering the final week of the regular season.
It will be interesting to see what the rest of the year has in store for Buffalo. However, no one can take away the kind of season that Allen has had and it further builds the impressive legacy that he already has as an NFL quarterback.
