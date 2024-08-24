RBs, DBs headline stock up, stock down after Bills' exhibition loss to Panthers
The leg work begins for the front office of the Buffalo Bills after the team concluded its preseason with a 31-26 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Saturday afternoon.
Buffalo's defense could not replicate its performance from last week, allowing over 400 yards, but the offense performed much better by gaining 320 yards and finally reaching the end zone. None of the starters played for the Bills but saw plenty of talent from the depth second and third stringers during the game.
Here are the players whose stock went up after a productive performance and ones that might have hurt their chances of making the roster.
Stock Up
Frank Gore Jr., RB
Talk about making the most of a situation. Frank Gore Jr. is fighting for a spot on the roster with five running backs, and he has exploded for 101 yards. Gore got more carries in the second half after Darrynton Evans went down with a hamstring injury. His performance may need to improve to make the roster, but he earned at least a spot on the practice squad if another team doesn't claim him if he is released.
Te'Cory Couch, CB
Couch played most of the game as the starting corner for the Bills and performed well in that spot. Against the Carolina starters on the first drive, he made three tackles and one sack with one tackle coming on third down in opponent's territory. He finished the game with a team-high 10 tackles. Kareem Jackson also played well as the rookie defensive back from Miami made an argument for the final roster or the practice squad.
Stock Down
Kendall Williamson, CB
Williamson has been inconsistent throughout the preseason. While he made a solid tackle on special teams, he missed a tackle that led to a Panthers touchdown pass in the third quarter. Couch and Jackson had good games for the Bills in the secondary, which will jeopardize Williamson's shot at making the 53-man roster.
Darrynton Evans, RB
Evans had a solid outing as he rushed for 15 yards and was one of the leaders in receiving with 28 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown catch to give the Bills their first touchdown of the preseason. His hamstring injury in the second half limited him to the reps he needed. Gore performed well, hurting Evans' chances of a roster spot, especially with the number of injuries the Bills have had in preseason. Evans might, at best, land on the practice squad.
