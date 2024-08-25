NCAA Division II product makes one-handed grab in bid for Bills' roster spot
Four targets, four catches, including one big-league one-hander.
As has he's done throughout training camp, Buffalo Bills' tight end Zach Davidson continued to make plays in the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers. The 6-foot-7 pass-catcher totaled a team-high four grabs for 23 yards during a 31-26 setback.
The 26-year-old Davidson, who has yet to make his regular season debut, made receptions on the Bills' two second-half touchdown drives and also helped set up an unsuccessful Tyler Bass field goal attempt.
His top highlight in the passing game happened on a 2nd-and-7 from the Carolina 40 early in the fourth quarter. With quarterback Anthony Brown leading him out to the left, Davidson pulled off a one-hand stab near the first-down marker and plowed forward to move the chains.
"Just keeping a similar mindset I've had through camp and through OTAs and just attacked it with my fullest ability," said Davidson following the exhibition contest at Highmark Stadium.
After spending the 2022 campaign as a member of Buffalo's Practice Squad, Davidson tore his ACL during the 2023 offseason. The Central Missouri product initially entered the NFL as a Round 5 draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2021.
"I think being a little over a year and three months out of an ACL recovery, I love where I'm at. I can only grow from here," said Davidson. "I put a lot of good stuff on tape, but there's still a lot of areas I need to grow in. Just keeping a positive mindset. I didn't think I'd be playing H [hybrid back] today, either. That was a fun experience."
That fun will likely turn to stress over the ensuing couple days for players on the NFL roster bubble. Roster size must be trimmed to 53 men by Tuesday, August 27 at 4:00 pm ET.
