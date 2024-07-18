Fox Sports host absurdly says Bills GM called Josh Allen overrated, plans to trade him
Have you ever seen a person perform a particular action, or utter a specific statement, that was so asinine, so absurd, so ridiculous, that it made you genuinely question how they’re employed in their respective field?
If you haven’t, get ready—you’re about to.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was the subject of NFL discourse earlier this week thanks to the publication of ESPN’s NFL-executive polled quarterback ranking; Allen slotted in at No. 3 amongst his peers, with several league employees praising his demonstrated talent and penchant for reaching paydirt. A “veteran NFL executive” was a bit less bullish on the passer, implying that Allen isn’t as prolific as his placement would suggest.
“One of the more overrated players in the NFL,” the executive said. “Immense talent but he makes a lot of mistakes. He's underdeveloped at winning at the line of scrimmage, tends to lock on to targets, more of a thrower than precision passer, forces throws into traffic.”
The statement, expectedly, was oft-shared amongst the Buffalo faithful and general NFL circles, as it’s a quote as disrespectful as it is disprovable. Time that wasn’t spent finding tape to support counterarguments was allotted to trying to identify the anonymous executive—which NFL decision-maker would offer an assessment so verifiably disprovable, and should fans be concerned if they’re at the helm of their preferred team?
A Fox Sports host thinks he’s cracked the case, positing his crackpot theory on air Wednesday morning. Craig Carton, a longtime radio personality who now hosts The Carton Show on Fox Sports 1, believes that Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane is the executive who offered the unfavorable analysis of Allen, positioning the team to trade the signal-caller in the near future.
“It doesn’t make any sense for [AFC East GMs] to anonymously do it considering the Bills have won how many consecutive AFC East division titles—three, four, five, whatever the heck the number is,” Carton said. “Then I went full-on Matlock style on this—I know who the murderer is. I’ve got it all figured out, it makes sense to me. The NFL executive that put this out is Brandon Beane, the general manager of the Buffalo Bills.
“Brandon Beane is now setting the stage for one of the all-time dumbest trades in the history of the NFL when the Buffalo Bills decide to part ways with Josh Allen, because an anonymous story like this doesn’t benefit anybody. So who's got an agenda against the guy who’s never won a Super Bowl? Brandon Beane, that’s your answer.”
Carton’s theory is so laughable that it almost doesn’t warrant a response of any sort, but it’s important to call statements like these out and systematically dismantle them—hosts of daily programs on major television networks should not be permitted to spew rubbish without going unchecked. Let’s just temporarily approach Carton’s idea with a grain of critical thought—Buffalo, in no world, would consider trading Allen in the near future. He is the face of its franchise, its offensive driver, a beloved community figure who is now as nationally associated with Western New York as chicken wings and lake effect snow—there likely isn’t a realistic trade package that the Bills would be willing to accept for their quarterback.
Throw in the facts that Allen is one of the best quarterbacks—nay, players—in the NFL (earning MVP votes in three of the last four seasons), he’s still in his prime, and that Buffalo is soon set to open a brand new, state-of-the-art stadium in Orchard Park, and one can clearly see that the Bills are in no way planting the seeds for the most significant trade in franchise history. To suggest that it’s even a remote possibility is an irresponsible use of one’s platform.
Carton’s theory, furthermore, doesn’t even make sense. If Beane were setting the stage for a community-altering trade, why would he anonymously criticize the player he’s attempting to move, thus hurting his value? The host can’t even troll correctly.
And that’s ultimately what this segment, and Carton’s theory, come down to—he’s trying to troll. There’s nothing inherently wrong with having a bit of fun on a daily sports show, but the host’s statements are a microcosm of what’s wrong with the contemporary state of sports media. We’ve devolved to the point where professional sports are an all-consuming enterprise that need to be spoken about 365 days a year, and when there’s nothing of note to spark genuine thought-provoking discourse, segments are filled with ridiculous talking points that allow hosts and panelists to spew worthless nonsense.
Yes, it’s July. We’re still a few days away from the commencement of NFL training camps and, thus, actual subjects to discuss, but a lack of legitimate talking points shouldn’t act as an excuse to utter foolish drivel on television. Buffalo isn’t planting the seeds of an Allen trade, and to even suggest such an idea is reckless. Expect more from sports media.
