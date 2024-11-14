What Bills QB Josh Allen said about Patrick Mahomes ahead of Week 11 clash
Though they never share the field sans warm-ups and post-game handshakes, football fans oft-hold NFL quarterback rivalries at near mythological status. Matchups between a generation’s premier signal-callers are often remembered as the stuff of legend, with lyrical still being waxed about clashes between the likes of Troy Aikman and Steve Young or Peyton Manning and Tom Brady today.
And while there’s a bevy of immensely talented quarterbacks in today’s NFL, the rivalry between Buffalo Bills signal-caller Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs passer Patrick Mahomes is perhaps this generation’s answer to the quarterback feuds of legend. Allen has gotten the upper hand over Mahomes in the regular season, constructing a record of 3-1 while throwing for more touchdowns and fewer interceptions; the Kansas City signal-caller has triumphed when it truly matters, however, posting a perfect 3-0 record over Allen and the Bills in the postseason.
Mahomes has served as a roadblock for Allen, preventing him from reaching the grandest stage of them all as he’s rattled off three Super Bowl wins, three Super Bowl MVPs, and two NFL Most Valuable Player awards. Their bouts are always riveting and oft-come down to the wire, but it’s the Chiefs’ franchise centerpiece who generally comes out on top when the lights are brightest; Allen spoke about this idea on Wednesday as he previewed Buffalo’s Week 11 matchup with Kansas City, telling reporters that while regular season success is nice, it’s usurping the Chiefs in the postseason that matters most.
“I know we haven’t beaten them in the playoffs,” Allen said. “That’s the only thing that kind of matters.”
Allen also spoke about Mahomes, with whom he has a friendly off-field rapport, as a player, telling the press that the 29-year-old is already among the best signal-callers in league history.
“This offseason, I didn’t [see Mahomes]. Actually, we saw each other, quick spot, golfing,” Allen said. “He usually plays in that American Century golf tournament in Tahoe every year, he didn’t do it this year, but got to see Trav [Kelce]. We’ve spent a few days around each other in the last few offseasons, got so much respect for both of those guys, but Pat especially, the way he handles himself off the field. We all know what type of player he is when he’s on the field. He’s one of the great ones.”
The eyes of the football world will be on Orchard Park this weekend for Allen vs. Mahomes: Part VIII in a game that may have ultimate playoff implications; the Chiefs currently boast a perfect 9-0 record and, thus, sit as the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but the 8-2 Bills are hot on their tail. A Buffalo win over Kansas City would not only lessen the gap, but give the Bills a head-to-head win over their conference foe, which may come into play should Kansas City slip up as the season progresses.
Buffalo knows that its road to the Super Bowl likely goes through the Chiefs, and a win this Sunday could go a long way in helping the team host the seemingly inevitable postseason bout in January.
