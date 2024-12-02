WATCH: Josh Allen, Sean McDermott make snow angels after Bills secure AFC East title
Fans braving the elements at Highmark Stadium for the Buffalo Bills’ Week 13 clash with the San Francisco 49ers celebrated the (frequent) scores throughout the evening by diving in and tossing the nearly two feet of snow that had fallen atop the venue throughout the weekend. Quarterback Josh Allen and head coach Sean McDermott couldn’t help but get in on the fun following the conclusion of the 35-10 win, making snow angels atop the turf during postgame festivities.
The two had reason to celebrate, as Buffalo’s win over San Francisco allowed it to secure its fifth-straight AFC East crown. One could argue that a fifth straight division title likely shouldn’t mean as much as the first, second, third, or even fourth, but Allen and McDermott would be forgiven for placing greater value into this achievement considering the narrative that surrounded the team entering the 2024 campaign. A large swath of national pundits expected the team to regress mightily following an offseason of significant turnover; the Bills not only stood tall in the face of adversity, but they thrived, getting off to a 10-2 start to clinch the AFC East after just 13 weeks.
They secured the division crown in historic faction, as Allen became Buffalo’s all-time leading touchdown scorer in the win (he had entered Week 13 tied atop the team’s leaderboard with Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly). The veteran field general also scored passing, rushing, and receiving touchdowns in the thrashing of the 49ers, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to ever score all three varieties of touchdowns in a single game.
After a spring and summer in which many forecasted imminent disaster for the Bills, it’s simply nice to see Allen and McDermott enjoy a moment alongside each other after again proving doubters wrong. Some questioned Allen’s ability to elevate a lesser supporting cast and McDermott’s ability to ‘get over the hump,’ but through 13 weeks of the 2024 campaign, both appear to be among the league’s best in their respective posts.
