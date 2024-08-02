Bills QB Josh Allen is 'rooting for' this under-the-radar WR
It’s becoming a bit difficult to describe Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers as “overlooked,” as several key voices within the organization have given the sophomore his flowers over the past handful of days.
The pass-catcher entered Buffalo’s 2024 training camp as a roster long-shot but is on track to establishing himself as a potentially indispensable asset, his offensive upside combining with his special teams ability to create the ideal bottom-of-the-depth-chart wide receiver. He’s seen time with the first and second-team offenses throughout camp and has made the most of his opportunities, with head coach Sean McDermott telling reporters that he was “very impressed” with the 24-year-old on Tuesday before offensive coordinator Joe Brady praised his “consistency.”
The person who has oft-thrown Shavers the ball is the latest to get in on the applause, as quarterback Josh Allen was complimentary of his teammate after Thursday’s training camp practice. The passer noted that Shavers is impressing both on and off the field, something that’s prompted Allen to take a liking to him.
“He does the little things the right way,” Allen said. “He’s always working, he’s catching balls after practice on the jugs. He’s studying hard, he’s asking the right questions to the quarterbacks. At the end of the day, he’s making plays on the football field, which you love to see from your guys. A guy that’s been in this system, understands it.
“Didn’t get a lot of opportunity last year, was on the practice squad. But he’s made the most of his opportunities so far during camp, he’s one of those guys that you find yourself rooting for just because of how he approaches the game and how he approaches practice.”
Shavers signed with the Bills after going unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft, spending his rookie year on the team’s practice squad after catching three passes for 45 yards and one score in his debut preseason. He was viewed as someone who could potentially challenge the expected wide receiver hierarchy at camp, but nobody realistically expected him to be a consistent talking point through the first week; Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, Keon Coleman, and Mack Hollins seem penciled in as receivers No. 1–4, but one could realistically make the argument that Shavers has usurped the likes of Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Chase Claypool through seven days.
Making the roster would serve as a storybook ending to what has been an adversity-lined path for Shavers; a four-star recruit out of high school, he initially committed to the University of Alabama, seeing snaps in two seasons before transferring to Mississippi State. He would again transfer to San Diego State after one season but wouldn’t become an offensive world-beater, finishing his five-year collegiate career with 66 receptions for 983 yards and six scores. He would, however, see 251 special teams snaps throughout his two-year stint in Southern California, establishing himself as one of the nation’s premier gunners; given the offseason departure of Siran Neal, this is another avenue through which Shavers can earn not only a roster spot, but a jersey on gamedays.
