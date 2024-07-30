Bills OC says breakout training camp WR has 'made the most of' his opportunities
If you weren’t familiar with Tyrell Shavers’ name at the start of the Buffalo Bills’ 2024 training camp, you certainly are now.
He’s been one of the most oft-discussed players throughout the team’s initial practices, a standout wide receiver who has seen a surprising number of reps with the first team and hasn’t necessarily looked out of place when given his opportunities. The 24-year-old, who spent his rookie campaign on Buffalo’s practice squad after going unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft, has rapidly evolved from ‘roster long-shot’ to ‘legitimate roster contender;’ given his 6-foot-4 frame, potential offensive upside, and ability as a special teams gunner, Shavers may prove to be too intriguing of a developmental piece to leave off the 53-man unit this season.
He earned praise from head coach Sean McDermott ahead of Monday’s practice session, with the sideline boss noting his consistency before stating that he was “very impressed” with the sophomore. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady echoed this sentiment while talking to reporters on Tuesday, stating that Shavers has done every expected of him and more.
“Shaves is, his approach is where it needs to be,” Brady said. “He’s very accountable and he has a responsibility in the offense. You can move him around, he can play all positions. He always knows what he’s going to do. He’s had some opportunities in there and he’s made the most of them, but you know what you’re getting from him in the consistency. From a receiver position, [or] any position, right, the consistency is everything I always speak of. I’ve been pleased with how he’s started camp.”
Brady last week spoke at length about a ‘position-less’ wide receiver corps, a unit that learned his offense conceptually as opposed to by specific wide receiver sub-positions. Shavers has bought into the philosophy and can manifest his attention to detail on the field, as Brady’s ability to deploy the wideout wherever he sees fit has played a role in his his increased run with the ones.
Though the first-team reps have been frequent throughout the start of camp, Shavers’ road to consistent playing time in the regular season seems steep; he’s seemingly blocked on the depth chart by third-year contributor Khalil Shakir, free agent signee Curtis Samuel, rookie Keon Coleman, and veteran Mack Hollins—all of whom have flashed throughout camp. Tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox figure to feature prominently in the aerial attack, as well.
That said, Brady feels as though everybody is on a level playing field right now, and reps will come to those who earn them.
“We try to tell them that there is no mountain right now,” Brady said. “We don’t have a depth chart, right? You know the positions, we go out to practice, today’s a third-and-long day; you’re going 30 straight snaps of 3rd-and-7-plus, so there’s going to be guys in there, a lot of guys rolling with the ones, some of that is just because legs and you can’t consistently go with it. I don’t want our guys kind of looking at it and saying, ‘Am I getting enough reps with the ones? Am I getting enough reps with the twos?’ We’re trying to be intentional about, ‘Are you getting these routes?’
“Some of it is with Josh, but some of it is, hey, I want to make sure you go down on this field so I can get these two plays with you, [and] I need to get Josh maybe some other plays. To me, a guy like Shaves, and the rest of the receivers, they're not kind of worried about who they’re getting with and where they’re getting with and how the depth chart gets. It’s like, ‘Hey, I need to make sure I’m getting these plays, and I feel comfortable learning the offense and the rest will take care of itself.’ If they’re thinking about that, they’re probably going to struggle out here.”
Shavers has made the most of his opportunities thus far, and if he’s able to consistently stack strong days throughout the rest of the summer, he could easily find himself with a 53-man roster spot come cutdown day. He may even have a jersey on Sundays, as given the offseason departure of stalwart Siran Neal, Shavers could cement himself as Buffalo’s new special teams gunner given his prowess in the role at San Diego State.
