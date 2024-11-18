WATCH: Bills Mafia showers Josh Allen with MVP chants after stellar TD vs. Chiefs
Sunday was a joyous day for the Bills Mafia, as they saw their Buffalo Bills take down the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs at home to move to 9-2 on the 2024 season. The win came thanks in large part to a 26-yard Josh Allen touchdown run to give the Bills the late 30-21 lead (which was ultimately the final score of the game), with Buffalo fans letting their feelings regarding the quarterback be known after the score.
Cover1's Adam Pensel posted the reaction of the Buffalo faithful after Allen's touchdown, on X, with the raucous Highmark Stadium crowd showering the signal-caller with "MVP" chants.
The Bills' rushing attack struggled against the Chiefs' run defense on Sunday, so it fell on Allen to carry the offense late. Allen finished the win with 262 passing yards and led Buffalo in rushing with 55 yards.
Related: Studs and duds from Bills' statement win over previously-undefeated Chiefs
His biggest play came late in the fourth quarter on his aforementioned touchdown run; he broke off a 26-yard game-clinching score on a fourth-and-two to give the Bills a two-possession lead. Even sans two of his best offensive weapons this week in Dalton Kincaid and Keon Coleman, Allen still completed over 67% of his passes.
Allen has been mentioned increasingly less in NFL MVP Award conversations as this season has progressed, with names like Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes leading the chatter. Bills fans made it known that Allen needs to be more involved in talks and might have to be at the top of the list.
Buffalo knew it wasn't going to be an easy game, but it was Allen who made the biggest plays when it mattered most to take down the almighty Chiefs for the Bills' fourth straight regular-season win against Kansas City.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —