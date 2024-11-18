It’s time to stop pretending Bills QB Josh Allen isn’t the NFL MVP
National perception is a fickle, fickle thing,
It, particularly with regard to professional football, ebbs and flows, with players too often being painted as ‘good’ or ‘bad’ based on their most recent performance. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a solid example of this phenomenon; widely viewed as a red-flag-littered prospect in the leadup to the 2018 NFL Draft, the signal-caller struggled throughout his first two NFL seasons before developing into one of the league’s most dynamic players, today being regarded as one of the top signal callers in football. Most understand how stellar Allen is, but whenever the 28-year-old makes a questionable decision in-game, it seems as though discourse devolves to illustrate him as the player he was seven years ago.
It’s time to stop riding the roller coaster with Allen and view him as the player he is: a quarterback who is, at worst, the second-best signal-caller in football, and on his day, the best player in the world. He proved this notion in Buffalo’s Week 11 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, putting his team on his back (as he is wont to do) to score a game-icing 26-yard rushing touchdown in the game’s final moments to give his team a 31-20 lead and Kansas City its first loss of the 2024 campaign.
Allen completed 67.5% of his passes in the game for 262 yards, two total touchdowns, and one interception in the victory, helping the Bills to improve to 9-2 on the year and placing the top postseason seed in the AFC in firm reach. He entered the game as a legitimate contender for the 2024 NFL MVP Award, and his taking the game over to score what would prove to be the game-winning score against the undefeated back-to-back Super Bowl champions should only help his case.
Allen’s Week 11 win over the Chiefs was his fourth career regular-season victory over the conference foe, but he and his teammates have yet to triumph over Kansas City when the lights are brightest in the postseason. They’ll likely have to do so this season should they have ambitions of reaching Super Bowl LIX, but for the time being, he’s on top of the world. Fans often speak of ‘MVP moments,’ or pivotal plays that are looked back fondly upon over the course of a player’s MVP campaign; Allen may very well have constructed a paramount one in Week 11.
