5 stats you'll want to know from Bills' Week 11 triumph over the Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills have won six straight games to get to 9-2 as they head into their bye week, with their 30-21 Week 11 win over the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs being the most impressive of the bunch. Here are five stats that stand out from the latest victory.
0 Must Go
The Bills ended a lot of streaks for Kansas City last Sunday, the most obvious being the Bills handing the Chiefs their first loss of the season. It was their first loss since Christmas of last year, when they lost to the Las Vegas Raiders. It's Kansas City's first loss when trailing at the half this season; they won the previous four. The Chiefs had won nine straight when trailing by seven or more. Lastly, this is the first time Kansas City has allowed 30 or more points in 40 games.
Chunk Plays
The Bills had six plays over 20 yards, including three of 25-plus. Kansas City had one over either number with a 31-yard pass play to Xavier Worthy in the first quarter.
Meat on the Bone
The Bills were able to score 30 points against the Chiefs without their primary tight end in Dalton Kincaid, pivotal rookie wideout in Keon Coleman, and starting right tackle in Spencer Brown. That right there means Buffalo will have a different look by default if (and when) these two teams meet in the playoffs. The Bills also stunk in the backfield. Buffalo had just 49 rushing yards from running backs on 19 carries. That's less than 2.6 yards per carry.
Would the Real Curtis Samuel Please Stand Up?
As stated above, the Bills were down two of their top targets last week, meaning they needed someone to step up. The way the season had gone up to Week 11, not many were optimistic for Curtis Samuel to be that guy. He had his most receptions (five), yards (58), and touchdowns (one) in a game this season.
They Don't Miss
The Bills have three of the top 20 tacklers of all defensive backs to play 50% of their team's snaps (I'm making this assertion from missed tackle percentage for 2024). Through 11 weeks, Christian Benford is seventh in the league at 2.3% missed tackle rate, Taylor Rapp is 13th at 3.6%, and Rasul Douglas is 17th at 4.2%. If you assume four starters (many teams start five with a slot corner), there should be 128 players on this list. The "weak link" for the Bills is Damar Hamlin, who is in the middle of the pack at 9.5%.
