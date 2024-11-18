WATCH: Bills WR Mack Hollins had incredible reaction to Josh Allen’s TD vs. Chiefs
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen called game in the final moments of his team’s Week 11 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, taking control by breaking off a 26-yard touchdown run in the game’s dying moments to give Buffalo a two-score lead and cement Kansas City’s first loss of the 2024 campaign.
It was a heroic run that rightfully received national fanfare, a moment in which Allen truly showcased what he’s capable of as a player and simply would not be denied en route to the endzone. He was so determined to cross the goalline on the play, in fact, that one of his teammates knew he was going to score when he was still more than 20 yards out from paydirt.
Buffalo wide receiver Mack Hollins started pointing at the scoreboard and walking toward the endzone while Allen was still in the middle of three Kansas City defenders. Allen would bob and weave between the opposition before shedding off two Chiefs defenders and crossing the plain to secure the victory; Hollins, meanwhile, continued trotting toward the endzone while pointing at the scoreboard, already fully confident that his quarterback was going to score.
You can watch the humorous clip below:
Hollins has quickly developed into a fan-favorite in Western New York since inking a one-year deal with the Bills in the offseason, winning the Buffalo faithful over with his… unique personality. He’s even made an impact on the field, catching 18 passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns while also serving as a valuable special teams contributor; he hasn’t had any difficulty endearing himself to his new fanbase, but his hilarious reaction to Allen’s Week 11 score will only further cement his status as a beloved player.
