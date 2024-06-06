WATCH: Keon Coleman sends video to fan who made him friendship bracelets
It’s always important to make a good first impression.
“Good” may be a bit of an understatement when it comes to the initial impression rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman has made on the Buffalo Bills fanbase—after a months-long, headache-inducing, ‘will-they-won’t-they’ saga centered around Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs (that ultimately resulted in the wideout being shipped to Houston), Coleman’s humor, authenticity, and genuine-nature have been a breath of fresh air for the Buffalo faithful.
Coleman’s simply been himself—sharing his love for smart shopping and chocolate chip cookies along the way—and Bills fans have taken to him. A young fan even sent him two friendship bracelets in the weeks after Buffalo selected him in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft; naturally, the rookie wore them in a photo shoot at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere event in Los Angeles soon after.
Coleman recently sent a video to the young fan who sent him the accessories, telling him that he’s adopted the bracelets into his daily wardrobe and that he’s excited to meet him at next month’s training camp at Rochester’s St. John Fisher University. Journalist Kate Glaser shared Coleman’s video—and the fan’s response—on X.
It’s fun, in any walk of life, to see genuinely good people—individuals who remain true to themselves and have a natural desire to make others happy—succeed, and thus, it’s been heartening to see Coleman develop this early bond with Bills Mafia. He’ll have every opportunity to succeed on the field in Western New York, as the uber-talented 6-foot-3 pass-catcher—who caught 50 passes for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns at Florida State last season—immediately projects as Buffalo’s X wide receiver; given his already-strong connection with the fanbase, we already know they’ll be rooting for his success every step of the way.