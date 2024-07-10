WATCH: Bills WR Keon Coleman breaks down why he can't golf with Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman recently shared some insight into his relationship with quarterback Josh Allen, humorously revealing why they can't bond over golf. In an interview with CBS Sports analyst (and fellow Florida State alumni) Bryant McFadden, Coleman explained the dynamics of their connection as they head into training camp.
When asked about their communication, Coleman said, "We text every now and then, but he's pretty busy being a QB1, he has different things, and he likes to golf, too." Coleman was quick to highlight Allen's impressive golfing skills, noting, "He legit golf, he shot like 70 or something like that." Allen's skills on the links led Coleman to wrap up the conversation with, "I ain't golfing with you. We can't bond over that."
Despite their differing golf abilities, Coleman suggested a different way for them to bond, saying "We've got to throw rocks at the lake or something." This serves as a change of plans for Coleman, who had previously stated that he would use golf as a way to bond with his signal-caller. To be fair, the rookie has long spoken about his middling golf skills, describing himself as "Tiger Wish He Could" during his pre-draft meeting with Buffalo's brass.
Although golf may not be their shared activity, Coleman and Allen have spent the offseason developing their rapport, with the quarterback already stating that his teammate has "the tools necessary" to be a productive receiver at the professional level. They're not working on their chemistry at this moment, however, as Allen is... playing golf. He's set to compete in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament this weekend.
