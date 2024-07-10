Josh Allen battles NFL rivals while chasing championship in Lake Tahoe
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen will take meaningful swings on the golf course this week.
Set to compete for the American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe, the 28-year-old Allen will golf against numerous NFL quarterbacks, from both present and past, in the annual celebrity tournament. More than 80 sports and entertainment personalities are expected to contest the 54-hole event, which begins on Friday, July 12.
In 2023, Allen finished in a tie for 37th place with Gold Jacket running back Jerome Bettis. The men totaled 22 points apiece in the tournament's "Modified Stableford" scoring format. Allen, who also contested the Pebble Beach ProAm this past February, performed substantially better than rival Patrick Mahomes, who accounted for a negative point total over 54 holes, in Lake Tahoe.
Mahomes is not listed amongst the 2024 early commitments, a group that features active NFL field generals Aaron Rodgers, Joe Flacco, Derek Carr and Baker Mayfield. Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks John Elway and Steve Young are part of the NFL alumni contingent that will compete at the three-day tournament.
Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, was responsible for the highest finish amongst all of his professional football peers in 2023. The New York Jets' QB1 scored 56 points to earn fifth place, one spot ahead of retired golf pro Annika Sorenstam. NBA superstar Steph Curry won the competition.
RELATED: Smart Move? Betting on seemingly low TD Pass Total for Josh Allen
On the football field, Allen is 1-1 lifetime against Rodgers. The Bills are slated to face the Jets on October 14 (away) and December 29 (home) this upcoming season.
Peacock and NBC will provide live coverage of the 2024 American Century Championship from July 12-14.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —