Bills rookie WR named 'long-shot' for prestigious offensive award
The Buffalo Bills have drafted a slew of talented rookies throughout the Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane era, though few have garnered as much national attention (bar Josh Allen) as wide receiver Keon Coleman.
And can you blame them?
Coleman’s highlights from both Michigan State and Florida State are jaw-dropping. His raw athleticism and catch radius will make him a handful for any defensive back, and as a rookie wide receiver, he’s not afraid to catch the ball away from his body. Outside of his natural talent, Coleman has made a name for himself with his charisma in almost all of his interviews since being drafted by the Bills.
This national attention has led to NFL analyst Bucky Brooks calling Coleman a longshot for Offensive Rookie of the Year.
"Though it will take some time for the No. 33 overall pick to adapt to the pro game, Coleman's natural playmaking ability should enable him to make key contributions while working through rookie growing pains," Brooks wrote. "If Coleman earns Allen's trust early in the season with a few spectacular grabs on 50/50 balls in the red zone, the Michigan State/Florida State product could swipe the award from one of the ballyhooed quarterbacks expected to walk away with the trophy."
His current odds sit +2200, according to Caesar’s Sportsbooks. Coleman has some tough competition, obviously, with the likes of the Bears QB-WR duo of Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze, and the fourth overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. in Arizona.
What Coleman has over all those other guys though, and the rest of the rookie wide receiver class, is Josh Allen is throwing him the football. Allen likes to make dangerous throws, and he finally has a receiver who can win his one-on-one battles with his size and physicality.
If Coleman makes splash plays, and builds trust with his quarterback early, Coleman could stuff the statsheet and be a key cog in a playoff team.
