Bills' Josh Allen leads NFL QB brethren at American Century Championship
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is off to a solid start at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.
Playing the first of three rounds at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Allen climbed into a tie for 19th place with former U.S. Soccer National Team member Taylor Twellman. The Bills' QB1 totaled 13 points in the tournament's modified Stableford scoring format.
Carolina Panthers' wide receiver Adam Thielen shot out to the early lead, topping the Round 1 leaderboard with 24 points. There are 90 sports and entertainment celebrities competing in the annual event.
Allen, who finished 37th overall in 2023, posted the best Friday score of any NFL Quarterback Club member. Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, Derek Carr, John Elway, and even three-time ACC winner Tony Romo all trail Allen heading into Saturday's play.
The 28-year-old Allen bogeyed eight holes and had one double bogey, but helped offset the errors by sinking three birdies. He accounted for one of the best shots of the day when he chipped in a birdie from the edge of the green.
RELATED: Another Category Where Bills' QB Josh Allen Tops NFL
Allen's Saturday tee time is set for 11:21 am ET. He is in a group with Ryan Los Angeles Lakers' guard Austin Reaves. NBC will provide live Round 2 coverage beginning at 2:30 pm ET.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —
More Buffalo Bills News:
- Dolphins TE takes ruthless shots at Buffalo: 'That's got to be the worst place you can be in the world'