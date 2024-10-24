Bills WR Keon Coleman earns national accolade for Week 7 breakout
Keon Coleman can officially add the first of what may end up being many professional accolades to his résumé.
The first-year Buffalo Bills wide receiver has been voted as the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week for his breakout Week 7 performance against the Tennessee Titans, an outing in which he caught four passes for a career-high 125 yards. He finished the dominant 34-10 win as the team’s leading pass-catcher, igniting an offense that was lifeless throughout large stretches of the contest.
He sparked the unit with a 44-yard reception in the second quarter in which he exposed a soft spot in Tennessee’s defense, providing Buffalo with a fresh set of downs on the Titans’ 11-yard line. Running back James Cook found paydirt on the next play, giving the Bills their first points of the day. He splashed yet again in the fourth quarter, breaking off a 57-yard catch and run to take the ball into Tennessee territory; Ray Davis scored a few plays later to put the dagger in the Titans and increase the lead to 24 points.
The most impressive part of Coleman’s Week 7 performance is that it could’ve been even better; he had an incredible one-handed back shoulder touchdown reception questionably called back in the final frame. The score would’ve been Coleman’s third of the season, and though it would’ve been a nice play to add to the highlight reel, the rookie likely isn’t complaining about his performance.
Coleman has now caught 16 passes for 326 yards on the season, good for third among first-year wideouts. The national recognition for his Week 7 excellence is encouraging, and he’ll look to build on his recent breakout this Sunday when the Bills travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 8 clash.
