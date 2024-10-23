3 realistic targets for Bills ahead of 2024 NFL trade deadline
Eight weeks into the 2024 NFL season, it's becoming easier to determine which teams will be buyers and which will be sellers ahead of the November 5th trade deadline. The Buffalo Bills, sitting at 5-2 with a three-game lead in the AFC East, certainly look to be buyers; to further corroborate this claim, Bills general manager Brandon Beane alluded to just that during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
Buffalo already addressed its most glaring need by trading for former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper back on October 16th. There are still a couple of positions the Bills could use reinforcements at, however - depth at linebacker and safety being the first to come to mind. That being said, here are three players that would make plenty of sense for Buffalo to pursue:
S Andre Cisco, Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars, who are now 2-5 on the season, may look to load up on ammo for next year's NFL draft. Fourth-year safety Andre Cisco could be available if Jacksonville doesn't see him as part of their future plans. The veteran defensive back has plenty of starting experience and would immediately become the best safety on the Bills' roster. Through seven games this season, he has racked up 36 total tackles, four passes defended, and one interception. Cisco is slated to be a free agent after this season, so his acquisition would likely cost the Bills only a day-three pick, something Buffalo is projected to have seven of the in 2025 draft (including two compensatory picks, which aren't yet confirmed and can't be traded at this time).
LB Divine Deablo, Las Vegas Raiders
Divine Deablo's situation in Las Vegas is similar to Cisco's in Jacksonville - he's on the last year of his rookie deal playing for a team that likely isn't contending this season. The 2021 third-round pick has shown flashes that he can be one of the better linebackers in the league; Pro Football Focus currently has Deablo ranked as the 18th-best pass rusher among linebackers through three games this season. Deablo could also likely be had for a day-three pick.
S Grant Delpit, Cleveland Browns
Grant Delpit, who signed an extension with Cleveland towards the end of last season, hasn't quite lived up to what he has been in years past; a change of scenery might do him well. The Browns are also a team we know will be sellers at the deadline - they've already moved on from Amari Cooper, and they're rumored to be fielding calls for both Za'Darius Smith and Myles Garrett. Delpit would be another instant upgrade for the Bills' defensive back room, and he's under contract through 2026. His remaining cap hit for this year would only be $3.676 million, something the Bills would likely be able to manage.
