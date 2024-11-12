Bills HC talks about whether injured reserve is in play for rookie WR Keon Coleman
The vast majority of the information that has surfaced since Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman suffered a wrist injury in his team’s Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins has been discouraging, but head coach Sean McDermott provided a bit of light at the end of the proverbial tunnel during his Monday media availability. Though he ruled Coleman out for the team’s Week 11 bout with the Kansas City Chiefs, he reiterated to reporters that Buffalo is not considering placing him on injured reserve, indicating that it expects him to return in the coming weeks.
“No,” McDermott said. “We still feel like, as far as I’m being told by the trainers, we still feel like he is improving. It’s just not a situation where we expect him back this week.”
Coleman suffered his wrist injury in the final moments of the team's recent win over the Dolphins; quarterback Josh Allen targeted him on a deep pass that was broken up by Miami safety Jordan Poyer, with the veteran defender initiating contact with the head and seemingly crushing Coleman’s hand with his helmet. The rookie pass-catcher left the game and was later seen with a taped wrist, with McDermott telling reporters last Friday that the team expects him to miss several weeks with the ailment.
Coleman had quickly carved out a significant role in the Bills’ offense prior to suffering his injury, leading Buffalo’s wideouts in snaps (387) and receiving touchdowns (three) through nine games while also ranking second on the team in receiving yards (417). His absence will likely be felt this weekend as the Bills host the Chiefs, but he’ll have a chance to further recover following the clash as Buffalo embarks on its bye week. The Bills not placing him on injured reserve would indicate that the team expects him to miss fewer than four games, perhaps suggesting that it expects him back in time for their Week 13 bout with the San Francisco 49ers or Week 14 clash with the Los Angeles Rams.
