Bills HC Sean McDermott reveals WR Keon Coleman's status vs. Chiefs
It didn't take long for the Buffalo Bills to know the fate of rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman for their hotly-anticipated Week 11 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bills head coach Sean McDermott ruled Coleman out against the Chiefs during his Monday media availability, as the rookie is still dealing with his wrist injury. Coleman took a shot late in the fourth quarter of the Bills' Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins that knocked him out of the final drive of the game.
In nine regular season games, Coleman leads the Bills in yards per catch (19) and touchdown catches (three) and is second on the team in receiving yards with 417. Buffalo selected him with its first of two second-round picks in this year's NFL Draft.
Buffalo went without Coleman and Amari Cooper in its 10-point win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The good news for the Bills is Cooper is progressing and hasn't been ruled out by McDermott for Sunday's game. Coleman not being able to play is bad news for a team whose passing attack is more efficient with all their receivers healthy.
Not having the big play potential from Coleman hurt Josh Allen and the Bills' passing game in Week 10, as the quarterback threw a season-high two interceptions in the game and had a season-low passer rating of 60.6. He was able to lean on Mack Hollins and Khalil Shakir to get by without his top two perimeter receivers, but Coleman's an important part of the offense, and his absence is noticeable.
It would've been nice to have Coleman in the lineup for the most important matchup of the season against the despised Chiefs, but the Bills have won three straight regular-season games against Kansas City dating back to 2021. The two teams will collide this Sunday at 4:25 EST at Highmark Stadium.
