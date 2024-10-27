WATCH: Bills WR Keon Coleman makes incredible one-handed TD grab vs. Seahawks
In what may be bad news for the rest of the NFL, Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman seems to have completed his adjustment to the professional level.
His impact has become more and more discernible over the past several weeks, resulting in splash plays like his 49-yard touchdown against the Houston Texans in Week 5 and his two long receptions against the Tennessee Titans last week. He culminated his team’s first offensive drive in their Week 8 clash with the Seattle Seahawks with what was perhaps his most impressive play yet as a professional, a one-handed touchdown grab near the goalline to give the Bills the early 7-0 lead.
Coleman’s impressive reception came when matched up against Riq Woolen, a former Pro Bowler who is widely regarded as one of the league’s better defensive backs. The rookie wideout made an impact earlier on the 14-play, 90-yard drive when quarterback Josh Allen found him for a 25-yard pickup on a third-and-10, prolonging the series on which he would ultimately score.
The touchdown was Coleman’s third of the year and shows that the second-round pick is picking up right where he left off last week; the 21-year-old tallied four receptions for a career-high 125 yards in the Bills’ Week 7 win over the Titans. Coleman entered Week 8 as the NFL’s third-leading rookie receiver, and if he maintains his current level of play for an extended period, he could move even further up the statistical list.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —