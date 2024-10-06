WATCH: Bills WR Keon Coleman outruns defense for impressive 49-yard TD vs. Texans
That’s one way to get back in the game.
The Buffalo Bills have looked lifeless offensively throughout the entirety of their Week 5 clash with the Houston Texans, but the team was able to get back within one score midway through the third quarter when Josh Allen connected with rookie wideout Keon Coleman for an impressive 49-yard score. The reception, which was Coleman’s first of the day, saw the big-bodied pass-catcher create separation from cornerback Kamari Lassiter, evade the defensive back’s tackle attempt, and outrun the defense en route to the house.
You can watch the score below:
It was an impressive play from Coleman, especially considering that he had recorded a few drops throughout the day to that point. There was also a play early in the third quarter in which the rookie wasn’t looking on a run-pass option, and Allen’s pass hit him in the side of his helmet; this is certainly one way for Coleman to re-earn his quarterback’s trust (not that it was ever lost).
The score brought Buffalo within three points, which is a place it certainly didn’t think it would be early in the contest.
