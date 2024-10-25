Josh Allen's stiffest competition in NFL MVP race comes from usual suspect
Baltimore Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson has established himself as the favorite, but the race for NFL MVP is still way too close to call at this early stage.
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen has been a credible challenger thus far and stands well within striking distance of the reigning NFL award winner. Even with Jackson edging Allen in statistics at this stage coupled a head-to-head victory over Buffalo, the Bills' QB1 still has an argument for being more valuable to his team than his counterpart.
It's shaping up to be a fun race to the finish, and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky sees it as a quarterback competition between the two 2018 first-round draft picks. The quarterback-turned-commentator ranked his Top 5 MVP finalists through seven weeks, placing Jackson atop the list followed by Allen at No. 2 overall.
Detroit Lions' quarterback Jared Goff was No. 3 behind Jackson and Allen. Ravens' running back Derrick Henry is No. 4 on the list followed by Cincinnati Bengals' QB Joe Burrow.
There's certainly been an argument to be made that Allen has been more important to his team than anyone in football over the past few years. The ultimate dual threat is the lone player in NFL history to total 40+ touchdowns four straight seasons.
Henry's presence on the list suggests Jackson is not definitively the most-important player on his team. There's no question that Jackson is a dynamic quarterback capable of magic at any moment, but he's also had the benefit of tremendous support. Support from the Ravens' machine-like system, support from a perennially strong defense and now support from a superstar running back.
In terms of wagering odds, DraftKings Sportsbook has Jackson as the favroite at +250. Patrick Mahomes is second at +450 followed by Allen at +500.
As for on-field performance, stats give the early advantage to Jackson, but not by much.
First, both teams have 5-2 records. While Jackson has thrown an AFC-leading 15 touchdown passes, Allen has a perfect TD:INT ratio (12:0). Each quarterback has been sacked an AFC-low nine times. Jackson leads the league with a 118.0 quarterback rating. Allen's is a highly-respectable 108.4.
RELATED: Sean McDermott's mistakes holding Bills back
Meanwhile, Henry, who leads the NFL in rushing by more than 200 yards, has arguably made the difference for the Ravens thus far in 2024. He is likely as valuable to Baltimore's offense as anyone.
Allen, however, isn't afforded the same luxury. He's been forced to be a one-man band of sorts and has played his part at an MVP level.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —