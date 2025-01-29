Buffalo Bills linked as possible Tyreek Hill suitor
The Buffalo Bills suffered yet another heartbreaking playoff loss on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. After a hard-fought game, they ended up falling by a final score of 32-29 and seeing their season come to an end.
Following the loss, it is clear that the Bills still have some work to do. They need to make improvements on the defensive side of the football and they could also use another top-tier weapon for Josh Allen to throw to.
With that in mind, who could Buffalo target at wide receiver to give Allen an elite target?
Maximus Polek of Yardbarker has made a very intriguing suggestion. He named Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill as a potential option.
Hill would be a massive get for the Bills. The question becomes, would the Dolphins even consider trading Hill within the AFC East division?
While it would likely be hard to get a deal done with Miami, Buffalo should try. Bringing Hill onboard would take the offense to the next level instantly.
During the 2024 NFL season, Hill had a bit of a down year. Tua Tagovailoa missed a ton of time due to injury and that was refelcted on Hill's production.
He played in all 17 games, racking up 81 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns. Last season, to show the difference in production levels, Hill had 119 catches for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns.
At 30 years old, no one should expect Hill to continue playing at the best level he has ever played. However, he is still more than capable of bieng a top-tier No. 1 wide receiver.
Playing with a quarterback like Allen would help Hill get back to producing big numbers. He would also have a chance to win at a very high level and contribute to the attempt of overthrowing the Chiefs.
Granted, this isn't the most likely scenario for the Bills to add a No. 1 wide receiver. It is one that fans should keep an eye on and that Buffalo should strongly consider pursuing.
If Hill is made available via trade this offseason, the Bills need to be on the phone with the Dolphins. Pulling off a trade within the division is not terribly common, but Buffalo should be willing to pay up to make Miami seriously think about pulling the trigger.