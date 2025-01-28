Buffalo Bills 2025 NFL Draft: updated intel on number of picks, comp picks and draft order
The 2025 draft is scheduled to be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
The draft order has been set (except for Philadelphia and Kansas City). The Bills will draft 30th out of 32 teams.
The Bills will have 10 draft choices, including multiple picks in the 2nd, 4th, 5th, and 6th.
How did the Buffalo BiIls' acquire extra draft picks?
The Bills acquired an extra second-round pick, which originates from Minnesota, from the Houston Texans in its offseason Stefon Diggs trade.
The extra fourth from Chicago came from a mid-2024 NFL Draft trade, while the Giants' sixth came from the Boogie Basham trade in August 2023.
Buffalo is currently projected to receive two additional compensation picks -- a fourth for losing Gabriel Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars and a fifth for losing Leonard Floyd to the San Francisco 49ers.
What rounds are the Bills 2025 draft picks?
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 2: from Houston in Stefon Diggs trade
- Round 4
- Round 4: from Chicago
- Round 4: compensatory
- Round 5: compensatory
- Round 6
- Round 6: from Cleveland in Amari Cooper trade
- Round 6: from New York Giants