Bills lock up seven on future contracts, re-sign key ERFA offensive lineman
The Buffalo Bills agreed to terms with eight different players on Monday.
Fewer than 24 hours following their gut-wrenching loss in the AFC Championship Game, the Bills announced signing seven practice-squad players to Reserve/Future contracts along with the re-signing of offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark.
The 26-year-old Van Demark was in line to become an exclusive rights free agent prior to inking a deal that keeps him with the Bills for the third straight season. The former undrafted UConn prospect initially signed with Buffalo's practice squad in 2022.
After working his way up the depth chart to earn 12 appearances in 2023, Van Demark made the team's initial 53-man roster in 2024. He played in 14 regular season games this past fall, including his first two career starts. The young bookend performed admirably while filling in for injured starting right tackle Spencer Brown during the Bills' Week 11 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
While sixth-round rookie Tylan Grable appears to have eclipsed Van Demark in the backup tackle pecking order, the Bills still see the latter as a valuable piece.
Five of the seven future signees are coming off their rookie seasons. Sixth-round cornerback Daequan Hardy and undrafted running back Frank Gore Jr. are the two more recognizable names. Defensive tackle Zion Logue, who was claimed off waivers during the season, cornerback Te'Cory Couch and offensive lineman Mike Edwards round out the group of five.
Logue is the only member of the quintet to see live game action in 2024.
Second-year offensive tackle Richard Gouraige and former second-round wide receiver KJ Hamler also reached agreements to return to Buffalo. Gouraige made his NFL debut in the aforementioned win over Kansas City. Meanwhile, Hamler, who last appeared in a game in 2022 with the Denver Broncos, spent the entire season as an emergency reserve.
Bills' Reserve / Future Signings
CB Te'Cory Couch
OL Mike Edwards
RB Frank Gore, Jr.
OL Richard Gouraige
WR KJ Hamler
CB Daequan Hardy
DT Zion Logue
