Buffalo Bills linked to massive move for defensive playmaker
Heading into the NFL offseason, the Buffalo Bills will need to bring in more talent. They are close to being a Super Bowl team, but they're not quite there.
Adding more talent on both sides of the football will be needed.
Defensively, the Bills need to improve the secondary. They gave up way too many plays throughout the season and don't truly have a No. 1 lockdown cornerback.
With the offseason almost here, one potential options has been suggested for Buffalo.
Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports has revealed that he thinks San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward would be a great to priority for the Bills in NFL free agency.
"Ward is looking for a new NFL home after a personal tragedy, and the Bills make sense," Dajani wrote. "Buffalo needs to upgrade at outside corner if it wants to get over the hump, and with Rasul Douglas looking for a new deal, Ward could be a great addition for Sean McDermott. He was named a Second Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler when the 49ers made the Super Bowl last year."
On the outside looking in, Ward would be exactly what the Buffalo defense needs. He is a more than capable playmaker and would provide the Bills with a corner who could stand up to an opposing teams best wide receiver.
During the 2024 NFL season with the 49ers, Ward played in 12 games. He ended up recording 54 tackles to go along with seven defended passes. That was a major down season from the year he had in 2023.
Back in 2023, he racked up 72 tackles, a forced fumble, five interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and 23 defended passes. Those are the kind of game-changing numbers that the Buffalo defense needs to add.
Ward is 28 years old and could be signed to a three or even four-year deal. He has a lot of good football left ahead of him. The Bills could use him as a building block on the defensive side of the ball.
No mater what Buffalo chooses to do, the front office needs to figure out a way to bring in more talent. Adding a top-tier cornerback would be a big step in the right direction for Super Bowl contention.
Keep an eye on Ward as free agency draws closer. He could be exactly what the Bills' defense needs to beat a team like the Kansas City Chiefs.
