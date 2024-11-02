3 crucial matchups that will determine Bills vs. Dolphins Week 9 clash
The Buffalo Bills have been on a roll, winning three straight games since dropping back-to-back games in Weeks 4 and 5. Many might see the Kansas City Chiefs as the AFC favorite, but the Bills have a chance to not only sweep the Dolphins this weekend, but they can all but secure a division title. We know there is a lot of football still to play and a lot can happen, but coming out on the other end of this weekend with a 3-0 division mark and seven total wins would put a stranglehold on the AFC East for Buffalo and allow it to stay within striking distance of the Chiefs.
We shouldn't keep our focus too broad, however, and should instead key in on the team's Week 9 clash with the Miami Dolphins. With that, here are three key matchups to watch in this Sunday's game.
Khalil Shakir vs. Miami's slot defender
Khalil Shakir has seen his role within Buffalo's offense grow as the season has progressed, his opportunities particularly opening up over the past two weeks as Amari Cooper has been inserted into the lineup. Shakir was terrific before Cooper's arrival, but in the last two games, he has 16 receptions for 172 yards. Cooper has taken some of the coverage focus away from Shakir and he's taking full advantage of that.
He's a difficult player to account for in general, but to make matters worse for the Dolphins, nickel corner Kader Kohou has been ruled out (not that he's playing well anyway). Jalen Ramsey shifted into the slot after Kohou went down last week, with Cam Smith and former Bill Siran Neal also being options for Miami at the position. Shakir should be able to feast on Smith or Neal (Buffalo fans know his ceiling as a defender); if it's Ramsey taking the bulk of the snaps at nickel, however, that should open up opportunities for Coleman and Cooper to succeed on the outside.
Von Miller vs. Dolphins tackles
Von Miller notched three sacks in the season's first three games but has not played since Week 4 due to a suspension. He returns to the field this weekend against the Dolphins and will be hungry to impress in his first game back. Miami tackle Terron Armstead has played exceptionally this season, and ranks No. 1 in PFF's grading scale; however, Austin Jackson, who mans the other side of the line hasn't been as good. Jackson's overall PFF grade of 60.3 ranks 55th in the league. If Miller can make one or two impactful plays against the Dolphins, it would be a huge advantage for the Bills.
Bills CBs vs. Dolphins WRs
In the last meeting between these teams, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined for only seven receptions, 65 yards, and no touchdowns. The Buffalo defense held Tua Tagovailoa and company to only ten points, 212 total passing yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. If Christian Benford and Rasul Douglas can have that kind of performance again, stopping the Dolphins' offense shouldn't be an issue. Shutting their passing game down will allow the front seven to focus on De'Von Achane and their running game.
