Bills cannot underestimate Dolphins despite record disparity
The Buffalo Bills, sitting at 6-2 on the 2024 NFL season, are entering Week 9 with a firm grip on the AFC East and are in prime position to win their fifth-straight division crown. The team has the opportunity to strengthen its already sizeable lead when it hosts the 2-5 Miami Dolphins this week in a contest that Bills Mafia is always well-prepared for.
On paper, this is a very favorable matchup for the Bills, as they've won nine of their last ten games against the Dolphins. Miami is also dealing with a litany of injuries across the field, with star safety Jevon Holland being ruled doubtful for Sunday's game and nickel cornerback Kader Kohou already being ruled out.
Related: Just Buffalo Things: Ryan Fitzpatrick offers to pay fan-favorite Bills UDFA’s fine
Despite what appears to be a favorable matchup for Buffalo on paper, this is still the NFL. Every week delivers plenty of unknowns, and it's never out of the question to assume that the Dolphins won't put up an extremely tough fight against the Bills. They're a desperate team fighting for survival, and a win for them here goes a long way to potentially salvaging their season. It also may only be a matter of time before their potentially dynamic offense refinds its form with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returning from a concussion last week.
Assuming it will be an easy game for Buffalo is setting expectations too high. Not only are the Dolphins in desperation mode to save their season, but the Bills' biggest weakness this season has been in stopping the run. Despite last week's incredible showing against Seahawks rusher Kenneth Walker III, the Bills have let virtually every other prominent running back run all over them, and the Dolphins possess not one, but two incredible backs in Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane. Rookie Jaylen Wright is no slouch, either. Stopping Miami's backs is a challenge, on paper, and even if focus is placed on mitigating the Dolphins' rushing prowess, that will open up opportunities for star wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to break free downfield in the passing game.
The Dolphins possess a high-powered offense that has only been derailed recently by Tagovailoa not being under center. This game will require another high-octane performance from Bills quarterback Josh Allen, running back James Cook, and the offense as a whole to take advantage of an injury-depleted Dolphins defense. Make no mistake, it will not be an easy game to win, but no game in the NFL is truly easy to win.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —