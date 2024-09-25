WATCH: Bills vibe out, dance to beloved song during Week 3 thrashing of Jaguars
The Buffalo Bills came out of their cage and did just fine in their Week 3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, with six different players reaching paydirt in a 47-10 win that most certainly left the away team wondering “How did it end up like this?”
It was a euphoric night for members of the Buffalo faithful in attendance at Highmark Stadium, as the Bills got off to a dominant start and didn’t look back. The team had a 34-3 lead at halftime, with quarterback Josh Allen finishing the first two frames with 247 passing yards and four touchdowns. Jacksonville could have mounted a comeback, in theory, but it hadn’t shown interest in playing competent football to that point, putting the Bills on easy street in the second half.
Related: What Bills HC Sean McDermott said about Tyler Bass following Week 3 win
The commanding halftime lead put the home crowd in a good mood when the team played Mr. Brightside, an early 21st-century alternative rock song by The Killers, in the second half; the crowd expectedly sang along to the bop, with some members of Buffalo’s offense even feeding off the energy and dancing along to the song during a commercial break. Tight end Dalton Kincaid, wide receiver Mack Hollins, and running back James Cook were among the players who humorously danced to the song, with News 8 WROC’s AJ Feldman posting a video of the good ol’ fashioned vibe session on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.
First released in 2003, Mr. Brightside has carved out a relatively significant spot in the cultural zeitgeist over the past two decades; it’s simply one of those songs that’s permeated through the last few generations, an unforgivingly catchy tune that’s remained popular for over 20 years for good reason. It’s a song guaranteed to get a crowd going, even when that crowd includes athletes engaging in a recognized NFL game.
The clip, in a more romantic sense, is an encapsulation of the culture currently present at One Bills Drive; members at all levels of the organization have spoken about its ‘be you with us’ mentality, telling players to be themselves as they play alongside their teammates toward a common goal. If the Bills are taking care of business on the field (as they were on Monday), the brass has no issue with players jamming out to a bop alongside 70,000 fans.
Per Feldman, Buffalo playing Mr. Brightside in the second half is a new tradition; if the team’s start to the 2024 season is any indication, it could have plenty more opportunities to dance to the tune amidst blowouts throughout the rest of the campaign.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —