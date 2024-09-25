What Bills HC Sean McDermott said about Tyler Bass following Week 3 win
Much was made about the strength of both the offense and defense in the Buffalo Bills' 37-point win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, but one overlooked facet of the victory was the play of kicker Tyler Bass.
Bass made seven of his eight total kicks in the contest, converting both of his field goal attempts (with a long of 43) and going five of six on extra points; his first PAT of the night was blocked by Roy Robertson-Harris. He's now five of six on field goals and 13 of 14 on extra points through three games, this after a 2023 campaign and subsequent offseason in which he struggled.
Bills head coach Sean McDermott reiterated his confidence in Bass after Monday's win, praising his kicker during his postgame press conference.
“You know we had the one unfortunately that got blocked," McDermott said. "We’ll have to look at that, early in the game, the extra point that is. Really impressed with his resiliency and I thought he was striking the ball well [Monday] and getting that field goal at the end, I think it was 40-something there. It was good to get that kick, as well, and his kickoffs looked like he was driving the ball well there, so a step in the right direction and we continue to move forward.”
Bass made just 82.8% of his kicks last season (22nd amongst kickers with 25 or more field goal attempts), and his Week 2 miss prompted the Bills to work out two kickers. Buffalo's brass has routinely expressed confidence in Bass, however, with McDermott now feeling as though the team's faith has paid off.
Bass has not been asked to attempt many high-pressure kicks this year, as Buffalo has constructed comfortable leads early in its last two contests. The Bills will find out more about the specialist and whether he's re-discovered his form when those moments come; for now, it’s all smiles in Buffalo with its kicker.
