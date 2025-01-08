Buffalo Bills must focus on this key thing to beat the Broncos
The Buffalo Bills are set to play host to the Denver Broncos in this weekend's AFC Wild-Card matchup. Both teams are loaded with talent, although the Bills are favored to pull out a win.
While Buffalo may be favored, the Broncos are going to be a tough opponent. They are young and playing with extreme confidence entering the playoffs. Bo Nix has the franchise back on track and has been showing off superstar potential all season long.
That being said, there is one major key that the Bills must focus on in order to come through with a win over Denver.
Nix has thrived when getting out of the pocket and extending plays. He has used his speed and athleticism to make plays both through the air and on the ground. Buffalo cannot allow that to happen.
In order to slow down Nix and the Broncos' offense, the Bills' defense needs to focus on making him a single-threat quarterback.
Buffalo will need to contain the edge and keep a spy on Nix throughout a good portion of the game. Keeping him in the pocket while putting pressure on him could result in some rookie mistakes.
Obviously, the Bills will need to play well offensively. Josh Allen will need to put numbers up on the board in order to pick up the win, but the defense will truly be the biggest factor.
Granted, even if Nix puts up a huge game, Buffalo still has a strong chance to win. The Bills are the better team on both sides of the football. However, if they let Nix get lose and have a monster performance, they could end up struggling to close Denver out.
All the pressure is on Buffalo to perform well. The Broncos weren't even expected by many to get into the playoffs.
They're playing with house money, which is always a dangerous scenario for the higher seed.
Hopefully, the Bills are able to contain Nix, put pressure on him, force a turnover or two, and come away with a dominant victory.