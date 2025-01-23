Buffalo Bills need one X-Factor to step up against Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills are set for a massive AFC Championship Game showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening. Whoever ends up winning the game will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.
In order to deny Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs their coveted three-peat, the Bills are going to need to play a nearly perfect game. They are going to need every single player to play their role at a high level.
Buffalo is also going to need certain players to step up and have a massive impact. One of those players is none other than veteran defensive back Rasul Douglas.
Throughout the 2024 NFL season, Douglas has been solid for the Bills. He has recorded 58 total tackles to go along with a forced fumble and five defended passes.
Those numbers aren't bad at all, but there is a lot more playmaking potential that Douglas has shown in the past.
Back in 2023 after being acquired before the trade deadline, Douglas racked up four interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and eight defended passes in just nine games with Buffalo.
Against Mahomes, the Bills are going to need the secondary to make some plays.
With the playmaking ability that Douglas has put on display in the past, he is going to be a massive X-Factor for Buffalo on Sunday night. If he can get back to forcing turnovers and getting into the passing lane, he will give the Bills a much better chance of coming out on top.
Douglas is set to become a free agent after the 2024 season concludes. Having a massive performance against the best quarterback in the NFL and leading his defense to a huge performance would also go a long way towards improving his value on the market.
Obviously, Buffalo is going to need its pass rush to step up. They need to make Mahomes rush some throws, but they also need to keep him contained in the pocket.
If the defensive front does its job, there should be opportunities for Douglas and the rest of the secondary to make a game-changing play or two.
All of that being said, Douglas has become a huge leader for the Bills. It's time for him to step up and make the massive play that Buffalo is going to need in order to advance to the Super Bowl.
