WATCH: Bills' new stadium takes shape in year-long time-lapse
The Buffalo Bills are currently in the midst of constructing a venue that will assure their presence in Western New York for the next three decades.
The team broke ground on the new Highmark Stadium on June 5, 2023, a state-of-the-art venue located directly across the street from the team’s current ground in Orchard Park, NY. The stadium, though far from completion, has actually taken the shape of a stadium over the past year; the Bills recently posted a year-long time-lapse of the construction process thus far, allowing fans to watch the site transform from a flat plot of land into the skeleton of a football palace. Fans can even catch a glimpse of 'the pit' at the halfway point.
You can check out the time-lapse below:
Related: Bills coaching staff offers ‘clean slate’ to recent first-round pick CB
A new stadium has long been the Bills’ white whale, a pipedream that, at times, looked unattainable. With the team’s current venue now a half-century old, a new stadium was long viewed as integral to its long-term feasibility in Western New York. The franchise finally came to an agreement with the State of New York and Erie County on the construction of a new venue in March 2022; included in the deal was a 30-year lease that ties the Bills to Orchard Park for the next three decades.
The stadium is set to open in time for the 2026 NFL season. The Bills hope to display it in grand fashion soon after it opens, as the team is currently planning a bid to host the 2028 NFL Draft inside the new venue.